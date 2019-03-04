The atmosphere is building outside Hillsborough ahead of the Sheffield Derby.

Warning, this video contains strong language.

Video, posted by Star reporter Dan Hayes, shows the two sets of fans being kept apart by police by Leppings Lane tram station.

In the video, a cordon of police are gathered around a group of fans who are chanting and singing as officers on horses keep apart another group of fans.

Riot vans from Northumberland were also seen sheparding Sheffield Wednesday fans to the game earlier in the evening.

There have been no reports on trouble on the trams this evening but the Yellow service coming from Middlewood is delayed due to pedestrians waling on the tracks.

Police at Leppings Lane

Around 300 officers are due to be involved in today’s derby day policing operation, with the majority from South Yorkshire Police, but others have been drafted in from neighbouring forces to strengthen numbers.

In addition to officers on the ground across the city, drones are also to be used to monitor crowds from the air.

Footage will be beamed to police chiefs to help them to direct resources to where they are needed most.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, who is leading the policing operation, described the derby as a ‘significant’ event for the city.

“In terms of events within the city the derby is possibly one of the most significant.

“There will be around 300 officers on duty, the vast majority from South Yorkshire Police. We can’t abstract that amount from the force and continue operational business as normal so there will be some officers from other forces also used.”

He said ‘safety’ is the key focus of the operation.