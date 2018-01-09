Sheffield Derby: Going to Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday game? Fans warned of matchday rail strike chaos

Fans heading to Friday's Sheffield Derby are being warned of a rail strike which could cause travel chaos for supporters.

Northern services in and out of Sheffield will be affected - meaning there will be no Northern trains following Friday night's game.

Fans heading into Sheffield ahead of the Blades v Owls clash will also be affected with a reduced number of services.

Friday's strike will be the third of three this week by rail union the RMT.

A spokesman for Northern said: "The majority of available trains will operate between 0700 and 1900 as we focus on running as many trains as we can to get you into work and home again.

"During these hours, we will operate more than 60% of the normal weekday timetable.

"As the overall number of trains running will be reduced, we do expect trains and any replacement buses we operate to be extremely busy. Please allow extra time for journeys, plan carefully and consider whether travel is necessary."

"On each day of RMT strike action we expect all services to be busy, especially in the morning and evening peak periods, and advise customers to allow extra time to travel."

Industrial action is also affecting Greater Anglia, Merseyrail, Southern and South Western services.

For full details of services and timetables, visit https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/strike