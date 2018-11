Football fans travelling to Bramall Lane for the Steel City derby tonight are being warned ’turnstile issues’ at the stadium.

Crowds of around 30,000 are expected at Bramall Lane this evening, as Sheffield United clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane, in a match that is sure to divide the city.

However, minutes before kick-off South Yorkshire police have apologised to fans for any frustration, as many haven’t even made it into the ground yet because of ‘turnstile issues’.