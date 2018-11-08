SHEFFIELD DERBY: Fans reminded no on-the-day tickets available for game

Sheffield United is reminding football fans that there will be no on-the-day tickets available for tomorrow’s ‘Steel City Derby’.

The 129th city derby between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday kicks off at Bramall Lane at 7.45pm tomorrow, with all available tickets already sold in advance.

Fans have also been advised today that after the final whistle there will be restricted access to Bramall Lane for all Sheffield United fans while the stadium empties.

A huge policing operation is planned for tomorrow’s derby in a bid to keep rival fans apart, with forces across the country sending bobbies to boost numbers.