Sheffield Derby: All you need to know about travelling to Friday's Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday game

It is Sheffield's most eagerly awaited sporting fixture - and if you are heading to this Friday's Steel City Derby here's all you need to know.

Whether you're just taking a short trip across the city or coming from further afield, it is going to be busy in the city on Friday night as Sheffield United take on Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane, so our guide to public tranpsort and parking will hopefully help you avoid the problems and jams.

So if you are planning a trip to see the game, here's all you need to know!

Where is it?

Bramall Lane is located not too far from Sheffield city centre, less than a mile away from Sheffield railway station.

Postcode for your sat nav is S2 4SU

How do I get there?

Walking from the railway station is easy enough - a 15 minute stroll or so.

As you come out of the station, walk left along the main road. Where the road splits at the traffic lights, take the right fork which is Shoreham Street. Continue straight down this road going through two more sets of traffic lights. At the mini roundabout turn right for the ground.

There is a taxi rank directly outside the railway station.

By tram

The best way to get around Sheffield is by Sheffield Supertram. There's a tram stop at the railway station, plus plenty of places in the city centre where you can catch one from.

The ground is approximately a 10 minute walk from Granville Road (Sheffield College) Tram Stop. This stop is served by the Blue and Purple routes from the city centre bound for Halfway and Herdings Park respectively.

A conductor is on every tram so there is no need to buy a ticket before you board. Trams are every 10 minutes (peak), 20 minutes (off peak).

The tramstop at the railway station is at the rear of the station (follow the tram signs from the central footbridge).

There are Supertram park and ride sites at Meadowhall Interchange (address Barrow Road S9 1EP), Nunnery Square (Sheffield Parkway, S2 5DH), Middlewood (Middlewood Road, S6 1TQ) and Halfway (Eckington Way, S20 3GW) which can all be used to catch trams

By Bus

From Sheffield Interchange, services 47 and 48 will take you to Shoreham Street. Service 53 (Low Edges) will take you to Queens Road.

From Arundel Gate service numbers 33, 43, 44/44a (Chesterfield) or 252 will take you to Bramall Lane.

From High Street, services 20/20a, 25/25a, 75, 76, 97 & 98 will take you to London Road/John Street.

For further details call Traveline on 01709 51 51 51.

Buses to Bramall Lane depart from the Interchange, which is across from the railway station. Leave the station by the main entrance, bear slightly right, cross the main road in front of you and follow the signs for the Interchange along the covered walkway.

Air

The nearest airport is Robin Hood Airport at Doncaster.

How do I get in touch with the stadium?

Telephone: 0114 253 7200

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sheffieldunited

Twitter: @SUFC_tweets

Where are the pubs for away fans?

Pubs close to the ground tend to be for home fans only.

About a ten minute walk away at the bottom of Ecclesall Road is a Wetherspoons called the Sheaf Island which has a mix of home and away fans.

Nearby is the Beer Engine pub on Cemetery Road, while a little further away on Wellington Street is the Devonshire Cat.

Near to the railway station is the Globe and The Howard, which is opposite the railway station and is a good pub for away fans.

In the station itself is the Sheffield Tap which serves real ales while the Rutland Arms on Brown Street is also a short distance from Bramall Lane.

Otherwise alcohol is available to visiting supporters in the away section of the ground.

How do I get there if I'm driving?

From the North

Exit the M1 at Junction 33 following signs to Sheffield (A57), continue along the Sheffield parkway until you reach the Park Square roundabout.

Take the third exit and follow the A61 Sheaf Street.

Sheffield Railway Station is on your left, at the Sheaf Street roundabout, continue ahead onto Suffolk Street.

At the Granville Square roundabout turn right onto St Mary's Road.

Take the second left into Shoreham Street and the ground is on the right.

From the South

Exit the M1 at Junction 29 and take the A617 towards Chesterfield.

Continue into Chesterfield and at the roundabout junction with the A61 take the third exit towards Sheffield.

Continue on the A61 through Dronfield and into Sheffield.

Continue past the Earl of Arundel and Surrey Public House on the left.

Take the next left onto Bramall Lane and the ground is on the right.

From the East

Exit the M1 at Junction 31 or 33 and take the A57 to the roundabout, take the third exit onto Sheaf Street.

Continue from point 3 'From the North'.

From the West

Take the A57 into Sheffield and take the fourth exit at roundabout into Upper Hanover Street and at the second roundabout take the third exit Bramall Lane.

Where do I park?

Non Match Day Car Parking

Cherry Street (Main car park)

Sheffield, S2 4SU

Shoreham Street (Behind the Kop)

Sheffield, S1 4ST

Off-Street Match Day Parking

Atkinsons, Charter Row, Sheffield, S1 4HR

Eyre Street, Sheffield, S1 4QW

Furnival Gate, Matilda Way, Sheffield, S1 4QJ

Rockingham Way, Sheffield, S1 4JD

Sidney Street, Sheffield, S1 4EG