Sheffield department store to close TOMORROW and you won’t want to miss the huge sale 

A popular Sheffield department store will close its doors on Glossop Road tomorrow and there are some huge bargains to be had.

Sinclair’s will enjoy their final day of trading in the city centre on Thursday, February 28, before making the move to Ecclesall Road.

West Street, Sheffield.

Cristian Sinclair, managing director of the department store, said that the shop will be reopening following their relocation in a month’s time.

There are huge banners up outside the shop advertising a massive closing down sale, adding that ‘everything must go’.

Mr Sinclair revealed that he had taken the decision to close the city centre store because his staff were ‘constantly inundated’ with drunks and drug addicts along West Street.

He said: “We have been here since 1967. We started off with a large shop and then extended and then rebuilt the building in 2004.

Sinclairs in West Street, Sheffield.

“We made it more contemporary but the problem for anybody in this area is there is no retail left. It’s all 24-hour off licences, bars and restaurants.

"It's not easily accessible - there is no parking and unfortunately, like many city centres now, we are constantly inundated with drunks and people who are high on whatever they are high on.

“It’s not really an environment for a retail store. In truth, we have been here far longer than we should have been but we hope things will get better and we hope we will get some like-minded people joining us but we have made the decision."

Mr Sinclair revealed that the Glossop Road unit would be taken on by a ‘restaurant operator’.

He said: “It’s a new opportunity and we hope we will get different customers because they don't come to this part of town.

“We are looking forward to welcoming some new customers as well as our existing ones.”

