Sheffield dementia ward garden makeover

The garden at a dementia inpatient ward in Sheffield has been given a surprise makeover by a national building and maintenance contractor.

A team of 11 volunteers, made up of staff from United Living and representatives from Sheffield Council, and Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust, spent the day transforming the garden and facilities on offer to residents on the dementia ward at Grenoside Grange.

This included adding colour and sensory stimuli by painting fences, building raised flower beds to encourage residents to get outside and grow flowers, herbs and vegetables, planting an apple tree and installing an electrical point to allow for music to be played outdoors.

The team also built a brand new shed and workspace, which will give residents the chance to regain a sense of independence and work on practical projects such as woodwork.

Claire Jepson, occupational therapist at Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can’t thank United Living enough for choosing us to be the recipient of their community day. They have been so generous not only with the items they donated, but with the time they gave us as well.

“Lots of our residents want to keep physically fit despite their illness, and things like the new shed will encourage them to get outside and keep busy – it’s going to make such difference to their day-to-day lives.”

The works were part of United Living’s annual community day.