Sheffield Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott announces release of side project album
Sheffield Def Leppard frontman has announced the release of his latest side project album.
Down ‘N’ Outz, the band headed up by Elliott, will release their third studio album This Is How We Roll in October.
The band, completed by The Quireboys' Paul Guerin (guitar), Guy Griffin (guitar) and Keith Weir (keyboards), plus Share Ross (bass, ex Vixen) and Phil Martini (drums, Wayward Sons), take a different approach on This Is How We Roll to their previous album.
The album features only one cover version – The Tubes’ White Punks On Dope - alongside eleven original Joe Elliott penned tracks.
Guitarist Guy Griffin said: “This Is How We Roll is absolutely fantastic, probably one of the best records I’ve worked on.
“It doesn’t sound like Leppard or the first two Down n Outz records.
“It’s kind of all the stuff Joe grew up with, a lot of piano type stuff, a bit Elton John, one track a bit 10cc, a couple of good rockers… a real mix of stuff. Joe’s voice sounds amazing and it’s great fun to do.”
Joe Elliott said: “Boy, has this has been a long time coming!
“Recorded in infrequent bursts of activity over a 5-year period whenever our respective motherships allowed, I’m extremely proud of what we’ve achieved with this album. I’m blessed to have worked with such a superb bunch of musicians on this collection of songs.
“To a man, and woman, they completely got my vision of what I wanted us to convey on this record and as usual, working with a world class producer/engineer in Ronan McHugh has guaranteed the sound of the record to be top notch! I couldn’t be more proud.”
“This Is How We Roll” will be released via UMC on 11 October. The album will be available on CD, LP, digitally and also on limited edition 12” Picture Disc LP.