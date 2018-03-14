Sheffield dance school step their way into regional finals

Have your say

A Sheffield dance school has grooved their way into the regional finals of a national competition.

Stepz Dance Academy, situated on Churchdale Road in Frecheville, impressed the judges of TeenStar to progress to the next stage.

TeenStar is the biggest singing and dancing competition in the UK.

The girls were meant to perform in Leeds but because of the snow, the competition team 'Cohezion Dolls' were asked to submit a video entry of their performance which proved to be a winner.

The talented dancers, who have been together for a number of years, will face off in the regional final in Dewsbury on April 14.

Dance school choreographer Leah Brown said: "I'm so proud of the girls, they performed so well.

"They've all been dancing together from a young age and have travelled all over the country together - they hope to go far."