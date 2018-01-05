Sheffield dad 'devastated' after thieves steal beloved family dog

A heartbroken dad has spoke of his 'devastation' and 'disgust' after callous thieves stole beloved family pet.

Azim Ahmed, of Meersbrook, has set up an appeal urging the crooks who took his 10-month-old German Shepherd Bullet to give her back.

The 27-year-old said thieves came in the night, snapped off a padlock and took the dog from her purpose built kennel on Meersbrook Park Road in the early hours of Thursday, January 4.

The dad fears because Bullet is a rare black short-haired pedigree, she was specifically targeted either to breed or to be sold.

Security guard Azim told The Star: "She went in her kennel as normal about 11pm and I last saw her about 12.30am as I went for a cigarette.

"I went to bed and some time later I heard a bang and the next door neighbour's dog was going mental outside. The neighbour came out and calmed him down so I didn't think much of it.

"My wife was up for work about 7am and came running back into the house crying saying 'Bullet had been stolen'."

South Yorkshire Police attended the scene but told Azim there 'isn't much they can do' and heavy rain will have 'washed away' any DNA.

"Everyone in the family is devastated - my five-year-old son keeps asking where Bullet is and he's really upset," Azim said.

"These people who steal dogs like Bullet are disgusting - It makes me so mad. It's like I've lost one of my children - we all love her so much."

Azim's post on Facebook has been shared more than a thousand times with people offering their support.

But the 27-year-old has also hit back at criticism online after he revealed the dog sleeps outside in a purpose built kennel. He added he's spent £2,000 on fences and special gates for Bullet.

"She has hated sleeping inside. When it turned really cold we tried to bring her in but she would cry and scratch the back door. I rang the RSPCA and they advised me about getting proper shelter and that's what we did.

"If anyone knows anything then please call the police - I offered £300 on Facebook but I don't think I could put a price on getting Bullet back. The whole family miss her so much."

Anyone with any information is being urged to call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 157 of January 4.