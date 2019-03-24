Sheffield cyclists take over the city for Festival of the Outdoors 

It was a weekend for cycling in Sheffield as many headed out for another two events from The Festival of the Outdoors.

Crowds gathered for the Howard Street Dual on Saturday which saw 32 riders race head-to-head, two at a time from the top of Howard Street.

The Magnificent Seven Cycle Hill Climb. Spring Hill.

Local riders pitted against special guest European riders descending down grassy and gritty slopes and across the front of Sheffield Hallam’s central campus building before finishing behind The Howard pub.

German cyclist Nina Hoffmann and local rider Will Keogh took the win this year.

Sunday saw the return of The Magnificent Seven, where participants faced seven of the city’s most challenging hills.

The full route is just over 23 miles long, presenting each rider with over 3,200ft of climbing around Sheffield, with inclines ranging from nine to 23 per cent.

The Magnificent Seven Cycle Hill Climb. Blake Street.

The challenging climbs included Harcourt and Spring Hill, Blake Street, Waller Road, Storrs Lane and Hagg Hill.

Action fom the Howard Street Dual 2019.......Pic Steve Ellis

