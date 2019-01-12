Sheffield cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run fears driver could kill if not caught

A Sheffield cyclist who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision has appealed for help to catch the driver responsible.

Stewart Smith was cycling on the A616 Stocksbridge Bypass when he was hit from behind by a car, which failed to stop, on December 12 last year.

Stewart Smith in hospital following the hit-and-run collision on the Stocksbridge bypass

The 51-year-old fractured and dislocated his shoulder, and sustained nerve damage to his fingers.

READ MORE: Cyclist in hospital after hit-and-run in Sheffield

His injuries were so severe that a month later he remains unable to drive, cannot tie his own laces and relies on his partner to cut his food for him.

The culprit remains at large despite police having identified the car from debris left at the scene as a metallic blue Toyota Avensis, believed to date from 2007 onward.

An x-ray showing the damage to Stewart Smith's shoulder after the hit-and-run collision on the Stocksbridge bypass

Mr Smith said: “We need to catch this driver before they end up killing someone because if they could leave me like that they’re definitely capable of killing.

READ MORE: Major Sheffield road remains closed after serious collision

“Somebody knows who did this because the driver would have taken the car somewhere to get it repaired.

“I just wish they would come forward so this driver, who shouldn’t be on the road, can be brought to justice.

“I was wearing fluorescent shoes, bright clothing and had my lights on, even though it was daytime, so I don’t know how they could have failed to see me.

READ MORE: Missing Sheffield girl seen in Meadowhall, but concern growing for her wellbeing

“I wasn’t even aware of anyone behind me. The first thing I remember was lying on the ground in the worst pain I’ve ever known.”

Mr Smith, who grew up in Stocksbridge but now lives in Shiregreen, works for Cycling Time Trail, helping to organise races around the country, and says being unable to drive has hindered his ability to work.

The father-of-two says his shoulder bones have not healed properly and he has an upcoming hospital appointment to assess whether he will need further finger surgery,

The collision happened between Wortley and the Fox Valley complex at about 3.10pm that Wednesday. The car is believed to have headed off towards the Flouch roundabout.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 488 of December 12.