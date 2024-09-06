Sheffield cycling: Palestine supporters gatecrash Tour of Britain race over Israeli team

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 6th Sep 2024, 06:50 BST
Scores of Palestine supporters gatecrashed the start of the Tour of Britain in Sheffield to protest against the inclusion of an Israeli team.

The group waved flags and chanted loudly next to the stage on Arundel Gate where cyclists from 18 elite teams were presented to fans ahead of the race, yesterday.

Protesters at start of Tour of Britain on Arundel Gate, Sheffield.placeholder image
Protesters at start of Tour of Britain on Arundel Gate, Sheffield. | National World

At times the compere was drowned out by the noise, and police and stewards stood guard. But organisers with Sheffield Palestine Coalition pledged not to disrupt the event, which went ahead as planned.

