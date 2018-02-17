Sheffield crook walks free from court after admitting burglary

Have your say

A Sheffield crook has avoided a jail sentence after admitting burglary.

David Allen, aged 26, of Stradbroke Road, Richmond, walked free from court after a judge handed out a five month prison sentence, suspended for one year.

Allen must undertake 80 hours' of unpaid work and abide by a six-week curfew from 8pm until 7am.

The case relates to a burglary in the Moorgate area of Rotherham in January.

Investigating officer Detective Sargent Sam Blakemore said: “This result is thanks to the hard work of our officers and our ongoing commitment to tackling burglary.”