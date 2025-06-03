Sheffield crime: Three arrests after burglars armed with baseball bats and hammer raid Beighton home
At 3.41am on Thursday, May 29, South Yorkshire Police received a call reporting a burglary in progress in the Beighton area of the city.
Burglars said to have been armed with baseball bats and a hammer forced entry into a property.
Officers arrived at the scene in less than 15 minutes, and by 3.53am, one man was already in custody.
A further search of the nearby area led to the arrest of two more suspects.
The arrested individuals are:
- A 43-year-old man on suspicion of attempted burglary
- A 47-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated burglary
- A 49-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated burglary, going equipped for theft, and possession of an offensive weapon.
Detective Inspector Iain Rawlins said: “The quick actions of officers ensured the safety of the victim during what was undoubtedly an extremely distressing episode.
"The impact of burglaries is often felt by victims long after the initial crime and we know the harm these opportunist criminals can cause to communities.”
The three suspects have been released on bail with conditions, and the investigation is ongoing.
Police are appealing for information.
DI Rawlins added: "The intelligence you provide us with could prove crucial as our enquiries continue.”
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 102 of May 29, 2025.
