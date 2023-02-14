A 72-year-old woman had to be cut free by firefighters at the scene of a road traffic collision in Sheffield this afternoon.

Emergency services were called at around 12.07pm when a lorry and another vehicle came together on Greenhill Main Road, just off of Meadowhead Roundabout in Sheffield. Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) had to cut a 72-year-old woman free from a vehicle using cutting gear, before she was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Three fire engines attended the incident, which closed both Greenhill Main Road and Greenhill Avenue during the emergency response. A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the incident was dealt with by 1.15pm, with the service’s Twitter account announcing the roads had been re-opened at 1.49pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SYFR have warned there is still heavy traffic in the area as motorists get moving again following the incident. The Yorkshire Ambulance Service have also been contacted for any more information.