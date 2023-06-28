Pedestrians stood as little as 10m away from the crash looking on.

An Uber car was flipped on its side in a dramatic three-vehicle collision in Sheffield this evening.

St Mary’s Gate Eastbound, at the junction of London Road and South Lane, is shut tonight (June 28) following the crash at around 7.30pm.

Photos show how a white Toyota with the Uber logo on its side was flipped onto its drivers’ side door, while at least two other cars were also caught in the collision. A pedestrian crossing and a set of traffic lights have also been severely damaged.

A car was flipped on its side in a three-vehicle collision on St Mary's Road this evening (June 28).

At least 20 emergency vehicles including police cars, ambulances and fire engines are on scene. A Star reporter at the scene saw how scores of pedestrians stood watching the wreckage from as little as 10m away.

It is not known if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash, but officers were seen speaking to several people sat on the pavement within the police cordon.

Traffic on St Mary’s Gate, Hanover Way and London Road has been severely impacted, with long tailbacks through the city.