Sheffield couple’s Christmas lights voted the best in the country in Royal Mail competition

A kind-hearted couple who are using there Christmas lights display to boost charity funds have come runners-up in a national contest.

Greg and Joanne Ward have gone all out to make their 15th annual Christmas lights show even bigger and better, with Santa and sleigh, reindeers, a nativity scene and ground to roof lighting.

They came runners-up in Royal Mail’s Stop, Look, Glisten competition, which saw homeowners across the country complete to have the most dazzling displays.

David Gold, Royal Mail spokesperson said: “It has been excellent to see the level of interest in the competition and our postmen and postwomen have had the pleasure of seeing all the beautiful decorations on display across the UK.”

The couple, who live in Renishaw, have put on an outside Christmas lights display every year since 2002. They have won a set of 50 Christmas stamps and a framed personalised image from Royal Mail.

Greg and Joanne have chosen to ask for donations for Bluebell Wood.

Greg said: “We have two children, Reece, 18, and Riley, who is nine. We can’t imagine what it would be like for either of them to have a life-threatening condition, so we wanted to do something for a children’s charity this year.

“We think this year is our best attempt and we hope everyone who comes along digs deep and helps us raise as much as possible for Bluebell Wood.

Go see the lights from 5pm-8pm every day until the New Year, at Carwood Road, Renishaw, S21 3UE.