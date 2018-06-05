Sheffield councillors object to new house plans

Have your say

Plans have been submitted to Sheffield City Council to build a house on the site of a domestic garage near Steel Bank.

The property would provide accommodation over three floors at the site on Rangeley Road, if it gets the go-ahead.

Two previous applications to build on the site have been rejected.

“Nine representations have been received objecting to the proposed development,” the planning report states.

“This includes representations from Coun Neale Gibson, Coun Ben Curran and Coun Olivia Blake.

“Councillors raise concerns of overlooking and loss of light as well as parking provision and offer support to the objections of local residents.

“It is also noted that Councillors do not consider that the development addresses previous reasons for refusal.

“Paul Bloomfield MP has also asked that due consideration be given to local objections in light of the previous refusals.”

The application is recommended for conditional approval when it goes before the authority’s planning and highways committee on Tuesday, June 12.