Sheffield Council to spend £100,000 widening road on busy bus route

Plans are in place to widen a Sheffield road to ease congestion on a busy bus route.

Council chiefs have proposed to expand Granville Road close to All Saints School and Sheffield College where up to '10 buses' pass through every hour at peak times.

The area is said to be 'hotspot' for delayed buses and the work is hoped to improve journey times for all road users.

A report published by Sheffield Council senior transport planner, Cate Jokel, said the scheme will total £107,476. This includes work costs, traffic management and statutory diversion costs.

The highways works will take place at the section of Granville Road between the northern end Fitzwalter Road and the southern end of Farm Bank Road.

Local authority chiefs hoped the finished scheme will provide a widened carriageway along this section by extending one metre into the footway on the schools’ side.

This option is said to provide a half depth lay-by for parking, giving a gap of '6.6 – 6.7 metres' between parked cars on either side. .

Waiting restrictions on the school side of Granville Road was considered but because of the strong demand for parking in the area, council bosses expect that option to be 'strongly opposed'.

The report said: "There have been requests, for several years, for a controlled parking scheme in this area. There is high demand for parking here with users accessing the city centre generally, including via Supertram, as well as the College, schools, railway station, and also the Sheffield United ground on match-days. Because of this strong demand, waiting restrictions have not been proposed."

The report added: "The scheme will reduce delay and improve journey time variability for general traffic, including buses.

"Schemes which improve bus reliability particularly where there are high numbers of buses and high numbers of passengers, improve the reliability of access to jobs, education, training and all other facilities.