Sheffield Council tenants ‘fed up’ of yobs and vandalism

Council tenants living in a block of flats say they are tired and scared of thugs vandalising their home and leaving the door open to crime.

The residents at Elm Tree House, on Ridgeway Road, are now calling on Sheffield City Council to put in more safety measures.

Residents at Elm Tree house who are complaining about vandalism at the premises'Frank Deighton, John Smith, Mavis McLennan, Peter Burke and Linda Bramley

Mavis Mclennen, who has lived in Elm Tree for five years, said there was a number of safety issues which had left them in fear, including a repeatedly broken gate which youngsters have used to get in to smoke and drink.

She said: “We’re all over 60 years old so we feel very threatened. The community door is off it’s hinges because they’ve smashed it in. We’re fed up of it.”

Ms Mclennen added that she has spoken to several people working at the council over the past year and got the area officer involved but they said there was nothing they could do.

The council then said they had money to put in more security measures before later saying they could not.

Peter Burke, who also lives in the block, said: “If they change the doors and put this intercom on it would mean the world to us and sort the problem.”

They are also worried about the ‘shoddy’ locks on individual flat doors, so much so that some residents have spent their own money on more secure ones.

Councillor Jim Steinke, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said: “We have repaired the doors and made them safe after reports of vandalism.

“We take all reports of anti-social behaviour seriously and it won’t be tolerated. We are working with the police and appropriate action will be taken. The residents here deserve to feel safe and to live in a pleasant environment so we are looking at the possibility of installing a door-entry system for them as well.”