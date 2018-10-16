Sheffield Council support scheme to welcome thousands of refugees

Sheffield has joined councils across the country in calling for the Government to welcome 10,000 more refugees over the next decade.

It comes ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Kindertransport which brought 10,000 children fleeing Nazi prosecution to safety in the UK.

Tina Ball, a refugee campaigner, submitted a petition to Sheffield City Council following the national Kindertransport Legacy Campaign, which is led by Lord Alf Dubs, who was a Kindertransport child.

Lord Dubs called on central government to start a fully-funded scheme to resettle 10,000 child at risk over the next decade.

So far, a number of local authorities have also supported the campaign, including Hammersmith and Fulham.

Ms Ball said: “In light of its long record of welcoming refugees and asylum seekers, and as the country’s first City of Sanctuary, we call on Sheffield City Council to show leadership on this issue and commit to welcoming 10 child refugees per year over 10 years, a total of 100 children.”

Councillor Jim Steinke, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said Ms Ball’s petition will be brought to a full council meeting on November 7, 2018, after which the director of people’s services will continue to work with the Home Office on the issue.

He said: “We have welcomed individuals and families from refugee camps to Sheffield through programmes that we manage, such as our Gateway programme.

“This year, as planned, we have welcomed 150 people, both individuals and families, from all over the world into the city. We have also welcomed unaccompanied Asylum Seeker Children from the camp at Calais, the Kent transfer scheme and under the Dubs agreement.

“As the first City of Sanctuary, we have already welcomed a significant number of children. We support Lord Dubs in calling for a fully funded support scheme from the Government.”

To support the petition, go to http://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=500000065&RPID=503417588&HPID=503417588