Sheffield Council's traffic camera live feed 'hasn't worked for 18 months'

A live stream of traffic cameras across Sheffield has been down for the past '18 months', it has been claimed.

A live stream of traffic cameras across Sheffield has been down for the past '18 months', it has been claimed.

The map of traffic cameras across Sheffield

Residents have been left puzzled after logging on to Sheffield Council's website to find the roads clear - despite the city being covered in inches of snow.

The city has 30 cameras along main routes and all look to be frozen in time with one image recording a date of 'April 4'.

But since The Star contacted the local authority, the web page has been removed.

Streets Ahead - run by council contractor Amey - has been providing updated screen shots of the city's roads on Twitter and cited a 'technical difficulty' for a live stream.

Streets Ahead has been posting images like these on Twitter but the live feed is not working

The Star understands traffic cameras are working but there is no way to stream the pictures to the general public and will cost money to fix.

Jan Appleby, aged 68 from Mosborough, was left furious with the local authority as she wanted to check the state of the roads during the wintry weather.

A former council employee herself, she said she 'wouldn't be fobbed off' by call handlers and claimed a senior manager told her the cameras had been down for well over a year and was told to 'go on Twitter' for the latest.

"I used to work for the council but I rang up as a concerned resident. My brother is a delivery driver and I went to check on the state of the roads for him," she said.

"I finally got through to someone who knew what I was talking about and they told me it was an IT problem between Capita and the council and they haven't found a way to show a live stream to the public.

"It's not good enough. Why has it been down for so long? So many people will be trying to use this vital service especially in this horrible weather.

"Twitter is not a stop gap. I've had to sign up but not everyone is good with computers."

Sheffield Council did not provide a comment.