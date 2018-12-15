Sheffield Council’s deputy leader chosen as parliamentary candidate

Sheffield Council’s deputy leader Olivia Blake has been chosen as Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Hallam.

Councillor Olivia Blake was today announced as the party’s choice to stand in the constituency at the next general election.

The seat is currently held by Jared O'Mara, who claimed the constituency for Labour by sensationally ousting former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg in May 2017.

READ MORE: Universal Credit already making matters worse, says Sheffield Council’s deputy leader

He quit Labour to become an independent MP earlier this year, claiming he had been ‘made to feel like a criminal’ following an investigation into controversial comments he made before becoming a politician.

Coun Blake, who represents Walkley ward as a councillor, was appointed deputy council leader in April last year, replacing Leigh Bramall, who had stepped down the previous month.

READ MORE: From science to Sheffield’s finances for council’s deputy leader

She had been studying for a doctorate in microbiology before giving that up to focus full time on politics, and she was first elected as a councillor in 2014.

Coun Blake, who lives with her partner and fellow cabinet member Lewis Dagnall in Upperthorpe, tweeted: “Thank you to @ShefHallamLab members for selecting me to stand as your parliamentary candidate. Let's win, form a @UKLabour government & make @jeremycorbyn Prime Minister!”