Sheffield Council produce video aimed at educating Roma community about bin collections and litter

Sheffield Council has produced a video aimed at educating the city’s Roma community how to sort rubbish into the three different coloured bins residents are provided with.

The video, narrated in the Roma language by community activist Tomas Tancos, shows people how to sort rubbish and when to leave their bins out.

It also makes clear additional black bins bags will not be taken by collection teams and overfull wheelie bins will be left as well.

The video was created by Our Sheffield and has been shared on the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing team's Facebook page.

Police said they were aware that the litter issues around Page Hall and Fir Vale cause considerable concern for local residents, adding they continued to work with Sheffield City Council on this issue.