Sheffield Council officer asked about tree felling targets under oath

During a hearing brought by Sheffield Council against four tree campaigners accused of breaching a High Court injunction, one of its senior officers was accused of 'not being open' with the court about tree felling ta rgets.

As the High Court hearing against Paul Brooke, Simon Crump, Benoit Compin and Fran Grace entered its second day, council officer, Paul Billington, was called to give evidence.

Representing Crump and Grace, Paul Powlesland, asked Mr Billington about whether he had previously misled the court concerning the local authority's tree felling targets.

This comes after a redacted part of the highways contract with Amey, which was obtained earlier this year, revealed the contract has a target to replace 17,500 trees by the end of its 25-year term, contrary to a witness statement from Mr Billington given to the High Court last summer in which he said 6,000 trees were set to be replaced.

Mr Powlesland asked: "Would you agree you have not been fully open with the court in previous evidence provided, stating the number of trees being removed in the contract?"

Mr Billington responded: "Both long before I gave evidence in July last year, and after, I have made it clear that 6,000 related to the core investment period. We have never tried to suggest that 6,000 would be the total number. That is not the case, and has never been suggested."

The core investment period came to end in December last year, the court was told.

When asked about the figure of 17,500 trees, Mr Billington told the High Court at Sheffield that the figure did not relate to a 'target,' and said it was a figure used in order to give bidders for the contract the opportunity to 'consistently price things'.

"What it means is, the council, if needed, they could request that 17,500 trees to be removed or felled without it costing the council any more," said Mr Billington, adding that while they could not know the final figure until the end of the programme, the total number of trees removed was more likely to be in the region of 10,000.

Mr Powlesland responded to this by saying: "If the council does not have a target of 17,500, then is it fair to the taxpayers of Sheffield that they have paid for 17,500 trees to be removed?

Mr Billington responded by saying: “It might be in their interest to fell less than that number, but as I’ve said, we won’t know what the final number is until the end of the contract.”

Simon Crump, accused of breaching the injunction through the use of direct action on January 16 this year, also took to the stand to give evidence this morning.

Representing the council, Yasser Vanderman, asked him why he refused to leave a safety zone during the incident in question, despite being asked to leave eight times.

Videos showing Crump being asked to leave were played to the court.

Crump responded: "If that's what happened, then that's what happened. I wasn't in a position to count, I was more interested in what was going on."

He continued by saying there were many reasons for him refusing to leave the area, including 'confusion' about what was going on due to the many 'inappropriate' and 'incorrect' interpretations of the injunction previously used by Amey, adding that he felt they were trying to 'entrap' him.

During the course of this morning's proceedings at the High Court at Sheffield, Mr Vasserman also asked Crump whether he intended on this occasion, and others, to frustrate the tree felling process.

Crump said he did not intend to frustrate the process, but to 'delay' it, until 'the two parties can get together and negotiate a solution'.

The hearing is due to continue this afternoon, and into tomorrow.