Sheffield Council launch 'big conversation' on how they operate
Sheffield Council has launched a citywide ‘big conversation’ to gather opinions on how they operate and engage with the public.
Councillor Terry Fox, deputy leader of the council, announced the plans at a full council meeting.
He said: “Broken politics, politics is too distant from ordinary people, there’s disconnect, lack of trust – we’ve all heard those comments. I’d love to debate on a wider stage about democracy but I came into this chamber for real politics.
“Real politics is not what happens in here, it’s not what happens in Parliament, it doesn’t talk about resignations or defections it’s about what is in every day life on our streets and in our work places, schools and communities.
“Real politics is about giving a voice to those people who have not got a voice or friends in high places and opportunity.
“I want to congratulate the petitioners, getting that many signatures is a feat in itself. But there’s 95 percent out there who we want to talk to which is why we are launching the Big City Conversation.”
He added that every councillor would be involved and they would reach every ward to find out ‘what matters’ to residents and how they can better engage with the public.
It follows a petition by campaign group It’s Our City who gathered 21,815 signatures calling for the council to change to a committee run system.
This triggered a referendum on whether the council should change to this, which will be held next year on or before the local elections.
Coun Fox said they aim to have the consultation finished by January 8, 2020, when they will report to the overview scrutiny committee with the findings.
Councillors will discuss plans on how they will carry out the consultation this Friday, October 4.