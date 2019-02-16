Sheffield Council keen to showcase towering knife angel sculpture in city

Sheffield Council says it is keen to host a towering knife angel sculpture made from more than 100,000 surrendered blades.

It says it is looking into whether it will be possible to host the eight-metre tall statue, following calls from the grandmother of a Sheffield murder victim to bring it to the city.

The knife angel sculpture made from more than 100,000 surrendered blades (pic: British Ironwork Centre)

Councillor Jim Steinke, the council’s cabinet member for community safety, said: “This is a very powerful statement of the impact of knife crime on communities and of how community responses can make a real difference in reducing it.

READ MORE: Grieving grandmother of murdered Sheffield teen wants city to host towering knife angel sculpture bearing his name

“In our commitment to tackling issues around knife crime we are keen to promote this important message by showcasing the Knife Angel sculpture in Sheffield and we are looking in to whether this is possible.”

The National Monument Against Violence and Aggression, as the sculpture is officially entitled, is currently on a tour of the UK, having appeared in Hull and Liverpool.

The British Ironwork Centre, which created the eye-catching monument, has written to local authorities and cathedrals across the country, including those in Sheffield, inviting them to play host.

READ MORE: Knife crime down across South Yorkshire, according to figures, despite nine fatal stabbings last year

South Yorkshire Police, which is working with the council and other partners to reduce knife crime, following nine fatal stabbings last year, also welcomed the idea of the knife angel visiting Sheffield.

Detective Superintendent Una Jennings said: “Anything that helps us raise awareness of knife enabled crime and its consequences can only be a good thing, especially for our young people across the city.

“The fact this sculpture speaks to a community based response to knife crime, really underpins our core belief that the key enablers of a sustainable long term approach are conversations and attitudinal shifts in our homes, schools and neighbourhoods.”

READ MORE: Sheffield stabbing victim calls for harsher knife crime punishments

Anne Gray, whose 19-year-old grandson Jamie Stuart was stabbed to death in the city in 2011, had called on the city to host the sculpture.

She said she hoped the monument, on which Jamie’s name is inscribed, would help drive home the dangers of carrying knives and could prevent more young lives being lost.