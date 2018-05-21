Sheffield council gets £1m grant to help care-leavers into education or employment

Sheffield City Council is set to employ specialist staff to help young people leaving care to engage with education, training and employment - after the authority was awarded a £1m grant from the Government.

Sheffield is one of three local authorities that were successful in bidding for the programme and has been awarded £1,083,550 over three years.

The cash will be spent on hiring a number of ‘transition coaches’, who will offer intensive support to young people leaving care to get them on the career ladder.

The programme will be rolled out from July, and will run until 2021.

“We are aspiring to deliver outstanding services and significantly improved outcomes for care leavers and we have invested in expanding the care leavers’ service to achieve this,” a report to the council’s cabinet states.

“The programme requires no funding from the council as it will be fully paid for via the grant. This is therefore an additional complimentary service at no extra cost.”

The programme is set to be approved when Sheffield City Council’s Cabinet meet on Wednesday, May 23.