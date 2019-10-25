Sheffield Council consult on sex venues

Spearmint Rhino

So far 96 people have given their views on the topic with one week left until the closing date on October 31.

All responses will help shape the council’s new policy on sex establishments.

In a council document, chief licensing officer Stephen Lonnia said: “The licensing authority is proposing a new updated policy to incorporate all three sex establishment categories – sex shops, sex cinemas and sexual entertainment venues. This document creates a unified policy that aims to provide clarity for applicants, councillors, residents and businesses, local people and any other interested person.”

The policy will guide the licensing committee when determining applications and help the council enforce the rules, as well as helping applicants and those making representations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current policy was adopted in 2011 and was set to come into force on January 1, 2018 – but a judicial review found the council’s decision-making process was lacking and so the authority was forced to carry out the consultation again.