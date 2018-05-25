Sheffield Council CCTV camera locations revealed

Sheffield City Council are watching residents on 102 active cameras around the city, recent data shows.

The cameras operate 24 hours every day and are a mix of traffic control and surveillance cameras.

A closer look at the map shows the number of cameras in the city centre

Unsurprisingly most are located in the city centre with only a handful dotted towards Tinsley.

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, said the cameras are watched by the Sheffield Monitoring Centre. She said: "CCTV cameras help us detect and prevent crime and identify public safety issues.

"On request we share footage with South Yorkshire Police and our cameras have contributed to many criminal prosecutions and help to prevent incidents of crime and disorder on a weekly basis.”

The images captured on CCTV cameras are held for 14 days and then automatically deleted, unless they have already been requested for release.

Coun Lea added: "Some of our cameras are intelligent transport system (ITS) cameras, providing images into the Council’s traffic control centre. ITS footage is not recorded, we use live images to help us manage and control Sheffield's highway network.

The Council said they share footage with people who ask for a Subject Access Request and sometimes with insurance companies or other organisations to support legal proceedings.

People have a right to request recorded CCTV footage of themselves under the Data Protection Act 1998. On request, operators must provide the footage within 40 days and are allowed to ask a £10 fee.

