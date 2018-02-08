Sheffield Council announce Niche will reopen with extra security measures

Have your say

A Sheffield nightclub will stay reopen but it's licence will be amended following a night of violence outside the premises.

In the last few minutes, owners of Niche on Walker Street close to the Wicker, were told they must improve security measures

The hearing was held inside the main council chamber at Sheffield Town Hall. Picture: George Torr/The Star

Huge cheers from supporters could be heard from the public gallery as the licensing chair, Coun David Barker announced the decision.

A Sheffield Council licensing hearing heard four people were stabbed and another suffered broken bones following in what police called a 'gang' related attack on December 23.

South Yorkshire Police had called for a revocation order of the club's licence but that was rejected by the committee.

The club must increase the number of door staff from four to six and limit the sale of glass inside the club to the VIP area only.

Niche will have until February 24 to present how they will do this.

There were jubilant scenes outside Sheffield Town Hall as the club's owners came out to meet supporters.

