Sheffield Council ‘up against the clock’ on zero carbon plans
Sheffield Council has admitted it has hit a delay in creating a plan to go carbon neutral, despite declaring a climate emergency and bringing forward its target by 20 years.
Councillor Mark Jones, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said during a full council meeting: “We do not currently have an action plan and that is regrettable, I’ll be honest with you.
“I’d rather we were further ahead in the process, we are up against the clock, every delay is critical. I’m not going to pretend we are where we want to be.
“I’ve had meetings with officers and carried on with the work that was undertaken by Coun Jack Scott and then Coun Dagnall. Officers are working hard on this and I hope to get back to you very shortly. If it takes three months I’ll be very disappointed and I’m happy to come here and answer for that if that is the case.”
It followed a question by Coun Alison Teal who pointed out the council said in February they would have an action plan to achieve carbon neutral by 2030 within six months. It has now been eight months since then.