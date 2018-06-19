Sheffield could be set to swelter in 30C temperatures in epic heatwave

Sheffield has enjoyed a glorious late spring and early summer so far and things could be about to get even better.

The next few days are set to see temperatures dip with winds coming in from a northerly direction.

Temperatures are set to soar next week

But towards the end of this week and into the weekend a huge area of high pressure is set to start building over the British Isles bringing with it plenty of fine, warm weather.

Temperatures this weekend are set be around 21C-24C and next week looks set to be even hotter.

The high pressure is set to stick around for the foreseable future, pulling hot and humid air from the Mediterranean over much of the UK.

As we go through next week forecasters predict temperatures will continue to rise with a sweltering 30C or higher possible.

The good news is that the longer term forecasters sees a smiliar pattern continue for the next two or three months.

The Met Office's three month outlook suggests this summer is likely to be dryer and warmer than usual with high pressure dominating our weather.