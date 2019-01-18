Sheffield could be hit by ‘disruptive snow’ NEXT WEEK

Sheffield is likely to see wintry showers this afternoon and evening but much worse could be on the way next week, forecasters warn.

Much of the UK is now in the grip of a cold snap and this is set to continue until February at least.

This afternoon sleet and snow showers will sweep across Sheffield but accumulations are expected to be low.

The rest of the weekend is expected to stay mainly dry but cold but early next week there is the potential of significant snowfall for northern England.

Late on Monday an area of low pressure will move eastwards across the country.

Forecasters fear that as the rain band bumps into the cold air sitting over the country it could turn to snow.

Sheffield could see potentially disruptive snowfall next week

Any snow on Monday night and into Tuesday could be snow and prolonged and lead to travel disruption.