Sheffield could be getting a Denny's restaurant - customers call for diner to open in Meadowhall

One of the most popular fast food restaurants in the US could be opening in Sheffield.

Denny's announced last year that it will be opening 10 restaurants in the UK over the next several years.

The first restaurant has already opened in Swansea and the store has teased that it will be opening a second restaurant in Glasgow.

But, that still leaves eight possible locations for the popular American chain diner to choose from.

And Sheffield customers could be forgiven for thinking that one could be opening at Meadowhall.

Denny's tweeted yesterday for customers to tell them their 'favourite shopping centre and/or retail park'.

Before long, the Twitter account was inundated with calls from hungry Sheffield residents to open a store inside our famous shopping centre.

Tanya Guy tweeted: "@LoveMeadowhall would love a Denny’s in Sheffield"

Jacqueline Stokes tweeted: "Meadowhall Sheffield. Please. #Dennysdomination #Expansion"

David Stained tweeted: "@LoveMeadowhall - great shopping mall in need of the Denny’s style and taste!"

The US chain is famed for its huge American breakfasts; including stacked pancakes, grilled breakfast sandwiches and 'slam' breakfast plates.

Denny's first opened in 1953 and now has more than 1,700 restaurants across the United States and beyond.

Leon Esfahani, franchisee for Denny's said: "“I have long been a fan of the Denny’s brand and am honoured to bring what I view as a truly unique concept to the United Kingdom.

“Denny’s serves up a welcoming atmosphere paired with a broad menu of favourites across all day parts, and I am thrilled to introduce the Denny’s diner experience to the local community.”

Steve Dunn, Denny’s Senior Vice President & Chief Global Development Officer, added: “Denny’s is one of the fastest growing family-dining chains across the globe and it is very exciting to add the United Kingdom to our expanding list of new countries offering our unique diner experience.

We look forward to finding more qualified partners like Mr. Esfahani and his team to further expand Denny’s international footprint.”