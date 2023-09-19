Sheffield concert will bring communities together through favourite songs

Every song has a personal story behind it - now a fascinating Sheffield project is bringing them to life for a feel-good concert.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reasons to Sing! invited people attending St Mary’s Social Supermarket on Bramall Lane to share their favourite songs - many of which had a powerful emotional connection to their lives.

Six songs have been matched with historic pieces from the choral repertoire of project organiser the Steel City Choristers choir, then arranged along themes for soprano, alto, tenor and bass (SATB).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This month workshops and rehearsals take place before the final music is performed by the people who chose songs, plus the child and adult choir, in a moving event in October.

Joy French, Vicar of St John's Owlerton

“Singing bonds people together," said Kate Caroe, chair of trustees of the Steel City Choristers charity.

“When you want something to feel special, you sing, whether it is the King’s Coronation, at a birthday party or heading to a football match.

“It’s the most intense expression of community and celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What we have found with Reasons to Sing! is that it allows people to experience how singing helps express emotions in a profound way beyond words, and to do that in community.

Participant David films his story in Sheffield

“People are excited about their favourite song being chosen and sung by a cathedral-style choir.”

The aims of the £10,000 project are to build communities and new relationships, explore how singing nurtures well-being and introduce people to the beauty of English church music.

The Social Supermarket at St Mary’s allows anybody struggling to afford food to shop for groceries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the six songs chosen by people who use the supermarket carries a special meaning, from remembering a loved one to giving motivation during challenging times.

Kate Caroe and Yo Tozer-Loft

A professional filmmaker has also captured the stories of participants for the project.

Maureen chose Mama by the Spice Girls to remember her late mother Dorothy.

It has been matched with Bogoroditse Devo, by Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, which is about Mary, mother of God.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I think Mama is a sad song for me, but it’s a lovely song.

Participant Maureen films her story in Sheffield

“We used to go to town every Saturday and Friday.

“She’d show me all those old picture houses that are no more - she showed me everything, sharing her heritage and her love.”

Fellow participant David, who will sing at the culmination concert alongside the Choristers in October, chose the song This Is Me from the film The Greatest Showman. It has been matched with Psalm 139, which is about how God knows everything about us and still loves us.

David said the song was an anthem of inclusivity which boosted self-esteem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The idea of a choir learning the song which I chose is a bit overwhelming.

“I’m excited to see it all come together.”

The 2022 Reasons to Sing! concert

This is the second year-long Reasons to Sing! project in Sheffield. The first took place with the Parson Cross Initiative in 2022.

The newest songs are also to be performed in Parson Cross next year.

Project leaders say both schemes have helped to break down barriers around choral music and united people from all walks of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community workshop leader Yo Tozer-Loft, who has been collecting stories from St Mary’s, said people had also accessed new singing opportunities for the first time.

She added: “During the Parson Cross singing workshops, it was good to see how people responded to the teaching and found their voice in that circle.

“People responded to the familiar songs too, such as Hi Ho Silver Lining, and that’s a big part of this project.

“They do grow more confident to share their musicality.

“I remember one man offering to play the piano - we let that happen and he turned out to be a charming, secret pianist!

"Hearing more stories from people was lovely."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate added: “People might not listen to choral music - they might not have been interested in it before.

“We want to make this type of music more accessible and relevant and show how the emotions felt when people listen to their favourite songs are similar to those expressed through choral music.

"Choral music is so beautiful and ethereal, it is almost meditative. When people experience it they often find it very moving.

"The other part of this project is about encouraging all people to sing and giving them a chance to sing in a four-part harmony choir."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The culmination concert for the St Mary’s Reasons to Sing! project takes place on Saturday, October 7, from 7pm at the Bramall Lane church.

It is free but donations are welcomed on the door towards the work of St Mary’s and the Choristers, with a suggested donation of £10 for adults.

Tickets can be booked in advance by searching for Reasons to Sing! on Eventbrite.co.uk, or visitors can simply come along.

The other songs to be featured include Count on Me by Bruno Mars, Walking On Sunshine by Katrina and the Waves and Father and Son by Cat Stephens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reasons to Sing! is funded by the National Lottery Awards for All scheme.

The Steel City Choristers rehearse at St John the Baptist Church, Owlerton, but perform across the city.