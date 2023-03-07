Sheffield company named as 'One to Watch' in new Global Report

A 2023 report on the Clinical Alarm Management Market by Future Market Insights, a global intelligence company, has named Tutum Medical's Bedside Equipment Alarm Monitoring System (BEAMS) as a recent development in the market to watch.

BEAMS unit from Tutum Medical of Sheffield

The BEAMS monitoring system, developed for and with Sheffield Children's Hospital, is for single-bed patient rooms and four to six bay wards and enables nurses to significantly improve response times to critical bedside alarms. It is the only acoustic solution which listens for medical device alarms and notifies staff of the source and urgency of the alarm.

The report said: "Sheffield Children's Hospital announced a collaboration with Tutum Medical in March 2017 to create a revolutionary design for a Bedside Equipment Alarm Monitoring System (BEAMS). The system provides crucial bedside equipment monitoring to improve nursing staff response times to alarms. The solution is expected to cut alarm response time by up to 95%, considerably lowering alarm fatigue and enhancing staff availability to serve important patients effectively."

On being included in this report, managing director of Tutum Medical Ltd, Paul Rawlinson, said: "Being included in this global report just shows what a significant impact our BEAMS system is making in and for UK hospitals, especially for nurses' efficiency and wellbeing and improving patients' safety and experience. Every hospital where the multi-award-winning BEAMS system has been adopted or trialled has seen improvement in response times to all bedside alarms."

The successful BEAMS system developed for and with Sheffield Children's Hospital integrates a digital platform with audible monitors, a speaker system and nurse consoles. It is also mains-operated and creates its own Wi-Fi mesh network which removes the need to interface to hospital infrastructure.

BEAMS - saves time, saves money and saves lives.