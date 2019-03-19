Sheffield community hunt for green-fingered folk to take part in open gardens weekend

A Sheffield community are on the hunt for green-fingered folk who would be willing to showcase their blooms to the public over the course of a weekend in Summer.

Greenhill Community Library, based in Hemper Lane, are organising the open gardens weekend in which they hope to showcase a number of gardens from across the area.

The open gardens weekend was a success last year despite the rain

This year the aim is to gather up to 20 participants living within a 15 minute walk of the library who will showcase their gardens, whether it be beautiful blooms, unusual shrubs, plants or colourful displays.

However, those who think their garden is not interesting needn’t be put off.

Any garden will be considered, whether it be large or small, with an emphasis being on the owners who need a willingness to talk to those attending on the day.

Chris Brown, Chair of Friends of Greenhill Library said: “We are looking for gardens with something interesting to look at. But it isn’t all about the gardens, it is about socialising as well as looking at the gardens.

“We are looking for people who are willing to talk and interact with visitors.

“We charge £5 a ticket which will be put towards the library but the individual gardens are free to sell refreshments, plants or whatever and that money they could say donate to a charity of their choice or to the library but that is up to them.”

The library, which is solely run by volunteers, hosted their first open gardens weekend last year, which despite the wet weather was a success raising over £1,000 in ticket sales.

They now hope to build on that this year, albeit with better weather, and will be hosting a plant swap at the library on May 4 in hopes of raising awareness for the event.

Chris said the library are looking to gather all entries by the end of April, so everything can be finalised before the open gardens weekend on June 22 and 23.

Around 10 people have expressed interest so far this year, and the aim is to raise around £2,500 for the library.

Those wishing to participate are asked to fill out an online form via the Greenhill Community Library website here.