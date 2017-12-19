Sheffield community centre sealed off and searched as part of police 'terror plot' raid

Have your say

A community centre in Sheffield has been sealed off as part of a huge police raid to disrupt a potential terror plot.

Armed police are currently searching Fatima Community Centre in Burngreave as part of the terror raids across Sheffield and Chesterfield today.

Police in Burngreave - Chris Etchells

A 22-year-old and a 36-year-old man were arrested from his home address in Burngreave this morning while a 41-year-old was arrested at a property in Meersbrook.

A 31-year-old man was arrested from his home in Chesterfield. All four have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The arrests were intelligence led and pre planned as part of an ongoing investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

As part of the operation, the Army's Bomb Disposal Unit was dispatched to an address in Chesterfield.

The immediate area around the property had been cordoned off and local residents evacuated as officers carry out searches.

A total of five properties have been searched in connection with the probe - four in Sheffield and one in Chesterfield.

The arrests came as police and MI5 tackle a terror threat that is seen as unprecedented.

In addition to five attacks that took place in London and Manchester, Home Secretary Amber Rudd revealed earlier this month that security agencies have foiled nine plots since the Westminster atrocity in March.

Counter-terror teams are running about 500 live investigations involving 3,000 individuals at any one time, while there is also a wider pool of 20,000 subjects of previous probes.

Sky News have reported that police believe they have disrupted a 'UK Christmas terror plot' following the arrests this morning.