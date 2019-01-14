Sheffield College have closed the Hillsborough campus to all students and staff today

Have your say

Sheffield College have announced that their Hillsborough campus will be closed to all staff and students today.

The college posted the announcement on its website, blaming an electrical fault and loss of power.

A statement on the website read: “Hillsborough campus is closed to all students and staff today - Monday, January 14th.

“This is due to an electrical fault and loss of power. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Some staff will be on site this morning to meet any students who have already set off for college.

“Please can Hillsborough staff work from one of our alternative campuses or from home, with agreement from their line manager.

“The children's nursery is closed. An update will be provided at 5pm today.”

The Hillsborough campus is based in the north of Sheffield with Art and Design, Photography, Fashion and Music all based at the campus.

A-Levels courses and the Sports base is also held there as well as a nursery with an ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating.