Sheffield club allowed to re-open after brawl

A Sheffield club forced to close after a violence flared last weekend has been allowed to re-open.

Cocoon on Rockingham Street was ordered to close after a fight broke out in the early hours of Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police said a number of people became involved in the brawl and two people needed hospital treatment for minor injuries.

A 24-hour closure order was issued in the immediate aftermath while detectives worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A DJ booked at the club last weekend posted about the brawl on Twitter.

DJ Russke said: "I've just stepped into a club that I was booked at in Sheffield, sold out, massive queue waiting to get in.

"I’ve been in the club for no longer than 45 seconds and there are 20 men throwing glass bottles at each other, Champagne bottles, Ciroc bottles. I've never seen such madness in my life.

"Apologies to those who came out to see me play in Sheffield tonight. It was simply out of my control...people ruined it for you."

A club management spokesman said: "Somebody threw something at some other customers but it certainly wasn't 20 people.

"Police have CCTV footage of the incident, which shows what really happened."

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The club is now allowed to re-open and the owner is working closely with South Yorkshire Police as the investigation remains ongoing and to put measures in place to prevent further disorder."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.