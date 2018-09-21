Sheffield climber dies in Scottish cliff fall accident

A climber who died after falling from a cliff in the Orkney Islands has been named.

The body of Colin Middleton, from Sheffield, was recovered near Deerness in Orkney following the "tragic accident" on Thursday afternoon.

Police, coastguard, RNLI and the Scottish Ambulance Service teams were called but the 49-year-old died of his injuries.

Chief Inspector Matt Webb said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Middleton's family and friends at this extremely sad time.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and Mr Middleton's death appears to be a tragic accident.

"However, we are continuing to establish the full circumstances and I would be grateful if anyone who has information but has not yet spoken to police gets in touch as soon as they can.

"I would also take the opportunity to thank our partner agencies for their support during this incident."