Sheffield cleaning mascot Phil the Bin helps pupils to tidy city streets

Cleaner Sheffield mascot Phil the Bin joined pupils and teachers from one primary school as they cleaned the street.

Phil lent a hand to more than 100 children, parents and teachers from Lowedges Junior Academy for a clean up to mark UK Parliament Week.

Staff from Sheffield’s Streets Ahead contractor Amey supplied bin bags and gloves and stayed to help the volunteers, later removing 30 full sacks of rubbish.

Head teacher Rebecca Scutt said: “To promote pupils’ understanding of British values and the importance of democracy, Lowedges Junior Academy School Council put to the vote the local community issues causing most concern to pupils.

“The majority vote was litter, so school councillors decided to take action and organise a community wide litter pick, involving reception to year 6 pupils alongside parents and staff.

“What a difference they made whilst having a thoroughly enjoyable time.”

Streets Ahead’s street cleaning teams look after the cleanliness of Sheffield’s highways, including emptying public waste bins and providing support for volunteer litter groups wherever they can.

Last year, Sheffield’s Streets Ahead cleaning teams collected more than 5,600 tonnes of waste including litter thrown or blown onto the city’s streets.

Thanks to new double-sided bins, a good proportion of this can now be recycled as part of on-street recycling collections.

The Phil the Bin campaign encourages Sheffielders not to throw down rubbish, but to put it in one of the city’s 2,600 plus public bins, or, if possible, take it home to be recycled.