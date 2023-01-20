A finance broker has been appointed to deliver the assistance scheme to support businesses affected by the introduction of a clean air zone in Sheffield city centre.

Signs in the Sheffield Clean Air Zone

Anglo Scottish Asset Finance Ltd will be involved with the Clean Air Zone, which will charge some of the most polluting vehicles to drive in the city centre.

From February 27, non-compliant taxis, buses, coaches, and HGVs will be charged to enter the zone.

The scheme only affects buses, coaches, taxis, vans, and heavy goods vehicles that do not meet national Clean Air Zone emissions standards and will not affect private cars.

The scheme has been created in response to a legal direction by the Government to Sheffield Council to take action to reduce illegal levels of traffic-related pollution.

Financial support will be available in the form of a grant, an interest subsidised loan or a mix of the two, details of the financial support packages are available on the Sheffield Council Clean Air Zone website.

The scheme will also aid in the city’s goals to meet the government targets in the shortest possible time.

Established in 2007, Anglo Scottish is an independent finance broker, providing a range of financial services across the UK including asset finance, business loans, as well as personal vehicle solutions, and vehicle sourcing.

Anglo Scottish has previously worked with Bath & North East Somerset, Bristol Council, and Newcastle and Gateshead Councils to develop their pioneering financial assistance schemes, and has helped over 400 businesses to replace non-compliant vehicles and avoid daily charges to enter the respective city centres.

Businesses can benefit from Anglo Scottish’s clean air zone services which include, grant application assistance towards the acquisition of new compliant vehicles, retrospective grant applications for vehicles already purchased, financing to spread the cost, and vehicle sales/part exchange facility to source and replace their existing vehicles.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Sheffield Council to support businesses in becoming clean air compliant,” said David Foster, MD at Anglo Scottish.

“Having already worked closely with a number of councils around the company to launch their clean air zones, the Anglo Scottish team has tried and tested experience helping businesses achieve clean air compliance.

"Our expertise enables us to support all affected businesses with our “one-stop-shop” solution of grant assistance, cost-effective finance, and vehicle sourcing to reduce the pressures on businesses”

Kate Martin, executive director of City Futures, said: “We want to encourage everyone to check their eligibility online and apply for or the financial support on offer.

“As part of the financial support process, both individuals and businesses can get invaluable guidance and direction from Anglo in applying for grants, seeking the best vehicles to upgrade to or getting advice on part exchange options.”

If the Sheffield Clean Air Zone will impact your business, contact Sheffield Council for an initial eligibility assessment.

Once a Basic Eligibility Letter is issued, businesses can use this to apply for financial support with Anglo Scottish Asset Finance.

