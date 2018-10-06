Sheffield Class A drug user found with heroin and cocaine walks free from court

A Sheffield drug user who was found in possession of class A drugs including heroin and cocaine has walked free from court.

Rebecca Needham, aged 36 of Broomhall, pleaded guilty to possession of class A controlled drugs-heroin and cocaine on June 26 this year.

Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

At Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Thursday, she was sentenced to four weeks imprisonment – suspended for 12 months – and ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge totalling £200.

READ MORE: Man knifed nearly two weeks ago dies and becomes EIGHTH fatal stabbing victim in Sheffield this year

READ MORE: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Sheffield student accommodation

READ MORE: This is why you may have heard a low flying plane over Sheffield last night