Sheffield Class A drug user found with heroin and cocaine walks free from court

A Sheffield drug user who was found in possession of class A drugs including heroin and cocaine has walked free from court.
Rebecca Needham, aged 36 of Broomhall, pleaded guilty to possession of class A controlled drugs-heroin and cocaine on June 26 this year.
At Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Thursday, she was sentenced to four weeks imprisonment – suspended for 12 months – and ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge totalling £200.
