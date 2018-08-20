Sheffield City Region: 'Lots achieved in first 100 days despite no devolution deal' says mayor Dan Jarvis

South Yorkshire metro mayor Dan Jarvis has said a lot has been achieved in his first 100 days in office despite no breakthrough on devolution.

Mr Jarvis points out progress being made to transform South Yorkshire from a post-industrial region to a thriving centre for manufacturing, engineering and health technology.

Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis

Along with strategies to get more people active and investment across different schemes across South Yorkshire, a devolution deal worth real powers and cash has yet to be agreed between the four council leaders in the area.

Jarvis said he's outlined a master plan to propel the region forward by linking up the work of Sheffield's Olympic Legacy Park, Sheffield city centre Rotherham's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, Doncaster's High Speed Rail College and Barnsley's Digtial Campus.

Linked up working between the region's assests will create the 'Global Innovation Corridor' which aims boost South Yorkshire's economy through advanced manufacturing, engineering and health innovation technology.

"The GIC offers us a vision for the future. That’s important because for too long our region has failed to tell its story," he said.

"So for people who don’t know our area, it’s been too easy to dismiss South Yorkshire as a place whose best days are behind it. A post-industrial region mourning its past; where young people have to move from to find opportunities.

"That’s not the case and it’s a perception I’m determined to shift. By telling a positive story we will boost our profile and attract the investment we need."

Jarvis, who sits as a board member on Transport for the North, has also set out the vision to tackle the region's transport problems in the application to the government's Transforming Cities Fund.

This funding would've been approved automatically if a devolution deal was in place.

If approved, the cash would be spent on active travel, public transport improvements, mobility solutions and relieving congestion on key road routes. The projects would be undertaken over the next four years.

Since being elected, Mr Jarvis outlines schemes such as £1.35m to regenerate Doncaster town centre and £4.1m to support the creation of film and television academy in the borough.

Around £3.5m has been approved for flood protection schemes in Sheffield and the mayor has announced a 'active travel partnership with Sheffield Hallam University looking at ways to improve the health of the region.

Mr Jarvis has also began working with council health bosses across South Yorkshire to work together in cutting the number of winter deaths.

"The size of the prize is huge. We are currently a £34bn economy. By 2040 we could be at £55bn," he said.

"The future can be bright for our region – we just need to work together to make sure we fulfil our great potential."