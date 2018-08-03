Sheffield City Region: 'Frustration and disappointment' after Government industry cash snub

Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis has said a Government cash snub has been met with 'frustration and disappointment'

The region, which includes Sheffield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley, has not been chosen in the second wave of cash funding to be included in the Government's Local Industrial Strategy - worth millions in funding.

Industry centres in the North East, Tees Valley, Cheshire, Leicestershire, Cheshire & the South West were identified by Whitehall.

Government official say the funding packages will help 'lead the world in developing the technologies needed for future manufacturing, boosting local growth and creating highly-skilled, quality jobs'.

Mr Jarvis said: "This is a source of some frustration and disappointment particularly given I raised it with the secretary of state and I shall again be pressing the Government to set out their rationale on why we were not included on that second wave."