Sheffield City Morris Dance at Cathedral on New Years Day

Even during the pandemic, a skeleton side of 3 dancers, suitably spaced, and one musician kept the tradition alive.
They have danced in all weathers - rain, snow, hail and bright sunshine.
They are usually accompanied by a guest team and this year that was Five Rivers Morris, also from Sheffield. City Morris men and women's teams with Five Rivers performed to a crowd for nearly an hour before retiring to the Gardners Rest in Neepsend for a well earned pint.
The pub opened specially for the dancers and laid on a tureen of welcoming soup with rolls.
After a while, socialising members of the teams led the pub in singing New Year songs and a selection of the celebrated Sheffield Carols.