Sheffield City Morris Dance at Cathedral on New Years Day

Sheffield City Morris have danced outside Sheffield Cathedral on New Years day at midday for nearly 40 years and this year was no exception

Sheffield City and Five Rivers Morris at Sheffield Cathedral on New Years Day

Even during the pandemic, a skeleton side of 3 dancers, suitably spaced, and one musician kept the tradition alive.

They have danced in all weathers - rain, snow, hail and bright sunshine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are usually accompanied by a guest team and this year that was Five Rivers Morris, also from Sheffield. City Morris men and women's teams with Five Rivers performed to a crowd for nearly an hour before retiring to the Gardners Rest in Neepsend for a well earned pint.

The pub opened specially for the dancers and laid on a tureen of welcoming soup with rolls.

Advertisement Hide Ad