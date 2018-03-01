Sheffield City Hall postpones show due to weather, but other venues press ahead with programmes

Sheffield City Hall has postponed tonight's performance by The Circus of Horrors, blaming 'unsafe' weather conditions.

The venue announced this afternoon that tonight's show would now take place on Monday, April 2.

FlyDSA Arena apologised to customers for the inconvenience

It said tickets would remain valid for the new date but anyone who is unable to attend will receive a full refund.

FlyDSA Arena says The X Factor Live Tour is due to go ahead tomorrow as scheduled, but ticket holders are advised to check for updates before travelling.

Anyone attending that show has also been asked to read about the venue's security procedures and arrive as close as possible to the doors open time.

Sheffield Theatres says all its shows are due to go ahead as planned, and if there is any change customers will be informed.

The Arena's decision to postpone tonight's show elicited a mixed reaction on Facebook.

Pauline McKenzie said: "The right decision. It would have been a miserable atmosphere with so many unable to attend! As it happens, I can't make the rescheduled show, but hopefully my friend who bought the tickets can. None of us could have got there tonight."

But Anthony Wilson commented: "It took me months to get today off. And you only tell us three hours before the show starts. I'm am actually p****d off. I understand that you can not control the weather. But more notice would have been great."

Eva Dawtry, meanwhile, felt Sheffield Theatres should have postponed tonight's performance of Mamma Mia at the Lyceum.

She said her sister had bought tickets for the show but like many people would struggle to make it in to the city centre due to the big freeze.

Sheffield Theatres interim chief executive Claire Murray said: "Our staff team and all of our actors have been able to make it to the theatre and with a full team in place, the show, as they say, must go on. We are continually reviewing the situation and advice issued by the police, weather agencies and transport providers.

"We appreciate that some customers have been badly affected by the weather conditions and unable to travel. We’ve been advising customers to contact the box office with any concerns and queries and advising people based on their individual circumstances."